Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $700,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

