Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 360.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 432,455 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,117,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of STX opened at $429.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $459.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,976 shares of company stock worth $45,330,378. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.48.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

