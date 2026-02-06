Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 8.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.27 and last traded at $208.44. 53,906,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 42,643,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.50.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.