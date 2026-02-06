Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at Brookline Cap M

Brookline Cap M upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 1,185,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,889. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong‑Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short‑covering. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong‑Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short‑covering. Positive Sentiment: Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. MarketBeat Report

Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. MarketBeat Forecasts

Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and smaller projected losses, Immunic remains unprofitable with consensus and Brookline forecasts still negative; the company’s small market cap, low share price and relatively thin liquidity increase execution and stock‑volatility risk for investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

