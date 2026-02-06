Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 15704420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 target price on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $541.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

