Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) VP Warren Hoffner III Sells 4,000 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Warren Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,224,993.62. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $295.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

