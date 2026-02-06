GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3158 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Trading Up 2.9%

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 127,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

