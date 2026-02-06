GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3158 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Trading Up 2.9%
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 127,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
