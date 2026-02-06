Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.41. 4,206,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,278,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $591,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,322.76. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $755,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 912,815 shares of company stock worth $74,673,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,490,000 after acquiring an additional 301,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

