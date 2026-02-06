Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.6710, with a volume of 606481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

XPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expro Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,165,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,342,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 569,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 507,805 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 499,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

