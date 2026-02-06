Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.81 and last traded at $195.61. 6,670,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,207,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 10.0%

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.