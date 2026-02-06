B. Riley Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $204.00. B. Riley Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMR. B. Riley Financial downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Texas Capital cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

AMR stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.39. 194,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $939,528.48. The trade was a 61.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.50 per share, with a total value of $7,271,576.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,398,712.50. The trade was a 6.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,576 shares of company stock worth $17,994,174. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 112.4% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

