Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells 3,144 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $228.83.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,310,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.