Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.80. 31,145,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 28,380,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,279.84. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 172,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.