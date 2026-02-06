ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 18,019,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,791,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBRX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,091,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,259,548.80. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $187,750.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,898 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 1,851,854 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

