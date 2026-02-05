Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $129.41.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

