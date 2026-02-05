Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $364.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

