Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) & Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) Head to Head Contrast

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) and Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Gamehaus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $835.53 million 0.61 -$102.75 million ($0.59) -11.11 Gamehaus $118.05 million 0.45 $3.96 million $0.07 14.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gamehaus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Entertainment. Universal Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamehaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Entertainment and Gamehaus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gamehaus 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Gamehaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Entertainment -5.30% 14.42% 8.49% Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gamehaus beats Universal Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

