UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,815,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $39,480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $32,770,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $31,416,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $13,546,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $584.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average is $192.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $725.00.

Sandisk ( NASDAQ:SNDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

