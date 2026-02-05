Triglav Investments D.O.O. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.21. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

