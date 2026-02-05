SmarDex (SDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $424.88 Thousand

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $424.88 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,258,850,937 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,258,850,937.091763 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00300998 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $433,017.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

