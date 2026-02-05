Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,251 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,247.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,649,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

