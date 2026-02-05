BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $219.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $151.34 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 2,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operational strength — PTC posted $1.92 EPS and $685.8M revenue (y/y revenue +21.4%), reported 8.4% constant‑currency ARR growth (9.0% ex‑Kepware/ThingWorx) and ~13% operating & free cash flow growth, highlighting large deal activity and AI product adoption. PTC ANNOUNCES FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Q1 beat and operational strength — PTC posted $1.92 EPS and $685.8M revenue (y/y revenue +21.4%), reported 8.4% constant‑currency ARR growth (9.0% ex‑Kepware/ThingWorx) and ~13% operating & free cash flow growth, highlighting large deal activity and AI product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance — PTC guided Q2 EPS to $1.93–$2.54 (above consensus) and revenue to $710M–$770M (above consensus), signaling management expects continuing top‑line momentum. Guidance Slide Deck

Raised Q2 guidance — PTC guided Q2 EPS to $1.93–$2.54 (above consensus) and revenue to $710M–$770M (above consensus), signaling management expects continuing top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large buybacks — management is executing a $2B authorization and expects to repurchase ~$1.115B–$1.315B in FY‑26 (including $200M in Q1 and potential use of after‑tax proceeds from Kepware/ThingWorx divestitures). This supports EPS and signals capital return priority. PTC outlines $1.1B–$1.3B share repurchases

Large buybacks — management is executing a $2B authorization and expects to repurchase ~$1.115B–$1.315B in FY‑26 (including $200M in Q1 and potential use of after‑tax proceeds from Kepware/ThingWorx divestitures). This supports EPS and signals capital return priority. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details & slides — management discussed AI embedding across the portfolio and provided slides/transcript for investors to evaluate deal drivers and margin cadence; useful for modeling but not a headline change. Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings call details & slides — management discussed AI embedding across the portfolio and provided slides/transcript for investors to evaluate deal drivers and margin cadence; useful for modeling but not a headline change. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups — Zacks and other outlets flagged the beat and pointed to key metrics (ARR, cash flow) for follow‑through; good context for modeling but no single surprise. Zacks Key Metrics

Analyst writeups — Zacks and other outlets flagged the beat and pointed to key metrics (ARR, cash flow) for follow‑through; good context for modeling but no single surprise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and revenue‑guidance parsing — some reports said shares fell because parts of the guidance or legacy‑product trends disappointed investors despite the beat, indicating sensitivity to ARR composition and timing. Shares fall as revenue guidance disappoints

Market reaction and revenue‑guidance parsing — some reports said shares fell because parts of the guidance or legacy‑product trends disappointed investors despite the beat, indicating sensitivity to ARR composition and timing. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — JPMorgan cut PTC to Underweight, increasing selling pressure and signaling concerns about execution risk on legacy products and valuation going into FY‑26. JPMorgan Downgrades PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

