Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.66, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. Wall Street Zen raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

