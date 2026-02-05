Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 61.31%.The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

