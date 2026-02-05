Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.2% increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 155.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.