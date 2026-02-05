Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.2% increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 155.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance
REXR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.
Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.