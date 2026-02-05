Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

