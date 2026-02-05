Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total value of $369,448.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,879. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 26th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total value of $343,805.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total transaction of $314,516.95.

On Monday, January 12th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total transaction of $337,601.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.41, for a total transaction of $336,261.97.

On Monday, December 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.14, for a total transaction of $340,258.38.

On Monday, December 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87.

On Monday, December 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total value of $333,982.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71.

On Monday, December 1st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total value of $330,378.51.

On Monday, November 24th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18.

NASDAQ:META opened at $668.99 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.74 and its 200-day moving average is $695.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

