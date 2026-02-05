Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

CW opened at $625.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $683.09.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

