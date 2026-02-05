Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Blowout Q4 results and very strong FY2026 guidance — Palantir reported a beat on revenue and EPS and guided to much higher full‑year revenue, a primary catalyst for the recent rally.

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases are piling up post‑earnings (Northland Securities and Robert W. Baird among others), supporting upside narratives and pressuring short positions.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $200 but kept a cautious stance on valuation, signaling mixed analyst sentiment (price target lift vs. lingering valuation concerns).

DA Davidson trimmed its outlook/expectations, adding pressure on sentiment and giving traders a reason to take profits after the post‑earnings run.

Broader AI/tech volatility and profit‑taking hit high‑multiple AI names today; sector weakness is amplifying Palantir's pullback despite strong fundamentals.

Media and some analysts highlight valuation risk and caution (including a fresh sell recommendation reported by The Globe and Mail), which can limit buying on dips.

Insider selling: a Palantir director disclosed a small block sale recently, which can be read as a liquidity event and adds to near‑term selling pressure narratives.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

