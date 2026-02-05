Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. Sidoti upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 114.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,448 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

