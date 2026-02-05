BUILDon (B) Price Reaches $0.16

BUILDon (B) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One BUILDon token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BUILDon has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. BUILDon has a total market cap of $160.22 million and $10.31 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUILDon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon’s genesis date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.18578013 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,368,504.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILDon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUILDon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUILDon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.