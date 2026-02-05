Metahero Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $44.38 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

