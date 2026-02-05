VVS Finance (VVS) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $73.71 million and $591.31 thousand worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 95,109,375,959,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,850,739,864,563 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

