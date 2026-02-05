JOE (JOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.06 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,574,248 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

