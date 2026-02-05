Evmos (EVMOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $391.48

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $521.39 thousand and approximately $391.48 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

