OKB Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. OKB has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and $59.74 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for about $76.51 or 0.00108668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

