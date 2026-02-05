Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.150 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of CLB stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $842.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

