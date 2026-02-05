MXC (MXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, MXC has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $17.24 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,147,894,075 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,842,232 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,147,690,571.35000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00095974 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $17,926.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

