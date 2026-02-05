Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $243,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Booking from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,195.63.

Booking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,607.08 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,297.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.