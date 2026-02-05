Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.38 and last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 85835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMP. Zacks Research raised Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%.The firm had revenue of $257.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $100,010.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.96. This represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

