AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 379,484 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 433,602 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 193,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 98.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.



AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

