eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 1570193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

ETOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on eToro Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

