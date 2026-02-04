Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $585,000 in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 62.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 99,042 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 36.7% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 2,145 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $181,445.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,819.31. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara N. Bohlig sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $184,963.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,005.37. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Axos Financial stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $100.83.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

