TD Cowen Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $34.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 30,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: EPD reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $13.79B vs. ~$12.44B forecast; strong margin/ROE metrics reinforce the beat. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat consensus: EPD reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $13.79B vs. ~$12.44B forecast; strong margin/ROE metrics reinforce the beat. Positive Sentiment: Record pipeline volumes / throughput drove the upside and underpin operating leverage — a key driver cited by analysts and the company on the call. Record Volumes Article

Record pipeline volumes / throughput drove the upside and underpin operating leverage — a key driver cited by analysts and the company on the call. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call/slides provided additional detail and likely reassured investors on operations and cash flow; conference call transcript available. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the earnings call/slides provided additional detail and likely reassured investors on operations and cash flow; conference call transcript available. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in buybacks was flagged ahead of/around the print, which can support the distribution but depends on board decisions and free cash flow. Buyback Article

Investor interest in buybacks was flagged ahead of/around the print, which can support the distribution but depends on board decisions and free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary notes EPD is navigating sector headwinds (lower upstream capex) but remains resilient vs. peers — supportive for longer-term stability. Zacks Industry Note

Analyst/industry commentary notes EPD is navigating sector headwinds (lower upstream capex) but remains resilient vs. peers — supportive for longer-term stability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate moves from US Capital Advisors: small downgrades to Q4 2026 (from $0.79 to $0.78) and FY2026 (from $2.92 to $2.88) slightly lower forward EPS expectations, offset by tiny raises for FY2025/Q4 2025 — a modest headwind to sentiment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

