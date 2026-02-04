Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 426.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up 81993.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

