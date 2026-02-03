Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,294 and last traded at GBX 2,321. 240,154,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 27,448,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,222.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,000.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,314.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The stock has a market cap of £42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

