Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 13.4%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,314 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 18,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's stock are sold short.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.38.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.
Ark Restaurants Corp., traded on NASDAQ under the ticker ARKR, is a Boca Raton, Florida–based restaurant operator. The company owns and manages a portfolio of casual and upscale dining venues that feature Cuban-inspired menus, full-service bars and live entertainment. Its concepts emphasize traditional Latin flavors paired with modern culinary techniques to appeal to a broad range of diners.
Ark Restaurants serves both on-premise and off-premise customers, offering dine-in seating, take-out, delivery and catering services.
