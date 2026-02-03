Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 96,594 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 704.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 230.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 303,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,610. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,245 shares of company stock worth $4,362,815. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

