iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,502.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after buying an additional 6,837,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,336,000 after buying an additional 4,940,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,315,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.