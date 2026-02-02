WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. WPP has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WPP by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WPP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is a British multinational advertising and public relations company headquartered in London, England. Recognized as one of the world’s largest communications services groups, WPP provides a wide array of marketing, advertising, media investment management and data consultancy services. Through its integrated network of agencies—among them Ogilvy, Grey, GroupM and Wavemaker—the company delivers creative content, brand strategy, digital transformation and media planning solutions to clients across virtually every industry.

Established in 1971 by Martin Sorrell as Wire and Plastic Products, the firm underwent a strategic transformation in the 1980s, focusing on acquisitions that expanded its capabilities into advertising and communications.

